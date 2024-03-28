The Red Sox selected Uwasawa's contract and optioned him to their spring training complex, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Uwasawa is now on Boston's 40-man roster after being acquired via trade from the Rays on Wednesday, but he'll remain at extended spring training for now. The righty figures to eventually join Triple-A Worcester's rotation.
