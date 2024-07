The Red Sox designated Uwasawa for assignment Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Uwasawa will yield his spot on the 40-man roster to Trey Wingenter, who was acquired Saturday via trade and is getting called up by Boston. Uwasawa registered a 6.54 ERA in 42.2 innings at Triple-A Worcester this season. Assuming he clears waivers, the 30-year-old should remain in the Red Sox organization.