The Red Sox recalled Uwasawa from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Uwasawa has made a trio of five-inning starts for Worcester since he was optioned to the affiliate after the Red Sox acquired him from the Rays shortly before Opening Day, but the Japanese right-hander looks like he'll be making his MLB debut as a member of Boston's bullpen. He'll tentatively slot in as a multi-inning relief option, but with three members of the Boston rotation currently on the injured list, Uwasawa could eventually get a chance to make some starts if depth arms such as Cooper Criswell, Josh Winckowski and Chase Anderson aren't able to get the job done as fill-ins in the rotation.