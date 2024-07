Uwasawa cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Uwasawa was designated for assignment Tuesday, and after clearing waivers, he will stick around in the Red Sox organization. The 30-year-old has appeared in two big-league games, allowing one run on two hits across 4.0 innings. He's made six starts in 13 appearances at Triple-A this season.