Eaton started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Eaton busted up a no-hit bid by New York pitching with a seventh-inning home run, one of two hits Boston mustered on the evening. He's been part of the crew helping to fill a void in right field, along with Nick Sogard and Rob Refsnyder. That void will eventually be filled by Wilyer Abreu (calf), who is running at 85 percent, per MLB.com. He could return during next week's series against the Athletics beginning Sept. 16. Since being called up from Triple-A Worcester in August, Eaton is batting .278 with a .750 OPS, one home run, two RBI and six runs scored over 15 games.