default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Eaton will start at third base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The right-handed-hitting Eaton will set the table for the third game in a row, with the Red Sox having opposed left-handed starters in each of those contests. Eaton was effective in the table-setting role over the Red Sox's final two contests of the weekend against the Nationals, going a combined 2-for-7 with a double, a stolen base and three runs between those games.

More News