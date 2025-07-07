Eaton will start at third base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

The right-handed-hitting Eaton will set the table for the third game in a row, with the Red Sox having opposed left-handed starters in each of those contests. Eaton was effective in the table-setting role over the Red Sox's final two contests of the weekend against the Nationals, going a combined 2-for-7 with a double, a stolen base and three runs between those games.