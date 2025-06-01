The Red Sox selected Eaton's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Eaton will return to the big leagues for the first time since 2023, when he appeared in 28 games with the Royals. The 28-year-old had been handling an everyday role at Worcester and slashed .277/.364/.446 with five home runs and four stolen bases over 225 plate appearances, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a short-side platoon player while he's up with Boston. Eaton will provide the Red Sox with some speed and versatility off the bench, as he's made starts at all three outfield spots as well as three infield positions (second base, third base and shortstop) at Triple-A this season.