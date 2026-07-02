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Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Gets thee-game suspension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Eaton has received a three-game suspension Thursday for his actions during the benches clearing-incident Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports

The benches clearing incident in Sunday's game versus the Nationals got sparked after Cade Cavalli struck out Willson Contreras. Contreras got a seven game suspension while on the Nationals' side, Cavalli received a seven-game suspension and Miles Mikolas got a five-game suspension. Unless Eaton appeals the suspension, he won't be able to play until July 7.

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