Eaton started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Eaton double and scored Boston's lone run in the third inning. He made a second consecutive start in right field, as manager Alex Cora copes with the loss of Roman Anthony (oblique). Of note, Wilyer Abreu (calf) ran twice over the weekend and came out feeling good. He could be activated later this week, at which point Abreu would become the primary starter in right field.