Eaton is expected to join the Red Sox in Boston on Monday, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Eaton was pulled from his contest with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, and he is set to join the major-league roster. The outfielder could replace Wilyer Abreu (calf) with Boston if Abreu is forced to miss any action moving forward after suffering a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

