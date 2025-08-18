Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Set to join major-league roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eaton is expected to join the Red Sox in Boston on Monday, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.
Eaton was pulled from his contest with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, and he is set to join the major-league roster. The outfielder could replace Wilyer Abreu (calf) with Boston if Abreu is forced to miss any action moving forward after suffering a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
