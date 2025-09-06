Eaton started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Right field has become a problem for the Red Sox, who are dealing with injuries to Wilyer Abreu (calf) and Roman Anthony (oblique). In the two games since Anthony joined Abreu on the IL -- both against left-handers -- Rob Refsnyder and Eaton have filled the void. Saturday's game will provide a look as to how manager Alex Cora plans to fill the void against a right-hander (Brandon Pfaadt).