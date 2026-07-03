Red Sox's Nate Eaton: Will appeal three-game ban

Eaton will appeal the three-game suspension he received Thursday and will be eligible to play for the Red Sox until the appeal process is completed, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports.

Major League Baseball issued bans for Eaton and teammate Willson Contreras (seven games), as well as Nationals players Cade Cavalli (seven games) and Miles Mikolas (five games) for their roles in a benches-clearing incident that occurred Tuesday. Eaton's suspension was set to begin with Friday's game against the Angels had he accepted the three-game ban, but the utility player will remain active for Boston while the appeal process is ongoing.