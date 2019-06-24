Eovaldi (elbow) noted Sunday that he plans to act conservatively with his rehab program following a recent bout with right biceps tendinitis, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

While rehabbing his second elbow scope in as many seasons, Eovaldi experienced biceps tendinitis about two weeks ago, with the setback expected to keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the first half. Though he has since resumed throwing again, Eovaldi remains limited to playing catch at this point, with manager Alex Cora noting that the Red Sox have now bullpen sessions schedule for the right-hander at this juncture. Once he progresses to the point of facing hitters, Eovaldi will likely require a multi-start rehab assignment after not appearing in a game setting since April 17.