Eovaldi (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Yankees.

Eovaldi tossed three innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four. After spending just over a month on the injured list due to lower back and hip issues, the right-hander will rejoin the Red Sox to make one final start prior to the All-Star break. Although Eovaldi will be pitching on normal rest Friday, it's possible that he'll be capped somewhere between 70 and 90 pitches since he wasn't able to get fully stretched out during his rehab assignment.