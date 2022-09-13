Eovaldi (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
He has been playing catch and throwing bullpen sessions, so this will mark another step in his throwing program. It's unclear how much more work Eovaldi will do on the side before coming off the injured list.
