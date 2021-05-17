Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.