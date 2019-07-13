Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Another bullpen session planned
Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to throw another bullpen session Sunday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora said the team wants him to get used to pitching every day. He will likely need to go out on a rehab assignment at some point soon, and is then expected to take over the closing duties for the Red Sox.
