The Red Sox activated Eovaldi (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Orioles.

Eovaldi, whose last appearance for Boston came back on April 17, will rejoin the Red Sox in a different role, transitioning from starting to relief duty. Reports earlier this month suggested Eovaldi would be deployed as Boston's closer upon his reinstatement from the IL, but manager Alex Cora's recent comments suggest that Brandon Workman will in fact represent the Red Sox's top option for saves for the time being. Eovaldi should still be in store for a high-leverage role as he returns to the active roster on the heels of a successful rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket. During his lone appearance in the minors, Eovaldi struck out three of the four hitters he faced and sported a fastball that peaked around 98 miles per hour.