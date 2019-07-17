Eovaldi (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Eovaldi has been sidelined since undergoing elbow surgery in mid-April, though he's closing in on a return. Seeing as he's transitioning to a closer role, the right-hander could be cleared to return during the team's upcoming road trip -- which begins in Baltimore over the weekend and runs through July 24 -- after just a brief rehab assignment, per Koch.

More News
Our Latest Stories