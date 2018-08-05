Eovaldi (5-4) picked up the win Saturday, scattering three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out four in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees.

The right-hander has begun his tenure with the Red Sox by firing 15 consecutive shutout frames over two starts, winning both of them. Eovaldi seems to be thriving in the heat of a pennant race, and he'll carry a 3.38 ERA into his next outing Friday in Baltimore.