Eovaldi allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking two over 1.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.
Eovaldi told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that it felt like he was rushing his delivery and his offspeed stuff wasn't very good. However, he was pleased with the fastball that averaged 97.9 MPH and topped out at 99.5.
