Eovaldi (shoulder) threw four innings and 65 pitches in Sunday's simulated game and looked good, according to manager Alex Cora, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

The next step for Eovaldi is to be determined, but it seems like he could rejoin the rotation next week if the Red Sox want to go that route. If he does return next week, he would line up to pitch next weekend in Yankee Stadium.