Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Bullpen set for Saturday
Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Eovaldi is still working his way back from late-April elbow surgery. He's expected to close for the Red Sox once he returns, both in an effort to decrease the strain on his arm and in an attempt to fix the team's weak link, though the team hasn't ruled out his chances of eventually returning to the rotation late in the season.
