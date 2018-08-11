Eovaldi was lucky to escape with a no decision Friday against the Orioles after allowing eight runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks in just 2.2 innings. He allowed one homer and didn't strike out a single batter.

It was a surprising change of fortunes for Eovaldi, who threw 15 scoreless innings over his first two starts with the Red Sox. He escaped a jam in the first inning despite allowing three baserunners but was not so lucky in the next two frames, allowing four runs in each, giving up 11 baserunners in total. The fact that all four runs in the third inning followed a Jackie Bradley Jr. prevented the outing from having an even greater effect on Eovaldi's and his fantasy owners' ERAs, but it still caused his ERA to shoot up from 3.38 to 3.74. He'll look to put his poor showing behind him Wednesday in Philadelphia.