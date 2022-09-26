Eovaldi (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start at some point during Boston's upcoming series against Baltimore, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston's coaching staff met Monday to determine the next steps in Eovaldi's recovery process and ultimately determined that the right-hander is ready to make two more starts for the Red Sox prior to the end of the regular season. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since Aug. 12 but recently made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Worcester in which he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in three innings.