Eovaldi (2-2) earned the win after he pitched a complete game Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out six versus the Orioles.

Eovaldi surrendered a run in the first frame before later giving up two more in the fifth on a Robinson Chirinos homer, one of which was unearned. The outing was his longest of the season and he has now posted two consecutive strong starts after he surrendered nine runs (six earned) over 1.2 innings against the Astros on May 17. Over his last two outings, the 32-year-old notched back-to-back quality starts while posting a 2.30 ERA with 18 punchouts over 15.2 frames in those contests. Eovaldi tentatively lines up to take on the Athletics on Friday.