Eovaldi (elbow) completed a 27-pitch bullpen session Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi has progressed quickly in his bullpen sessions over the last couple weeks, which makes sense given his expected move to the closer's role requires much less buildup of his arm strength. The Red Sox have yet to determine what's next for the 29-year-old, but a simulated game or rehab outing appear to be on the horizon.

