Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Continues throwing Sunday
Eovaldi (elbow) was throwing off flat ground Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
It's the third straight day Eovaldi has thrown in the outfield at Fenway Park as he once again began throwing from his knees before progressing to standing tosses. The 28-year-old still has a long way to go in his rehab from right elbow surgery and is likely still at least a month away from rejoining the Red Sox.
