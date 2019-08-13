Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could open Wednesday
Manager Alex Cora stated Tuesday that "there's a good chance" Eovaldi will open Wednesday's game against the Indians, Tom Caron of NESN reports.
Eovaldi was expected to slot in as the team's primary closer after returning from injury, but he's struggled out of the bullpen since being activated from the injured list. Cora has been using in Eovaldi in low-leverage situations of late, but it appears that the right-hander will be given an opportunity to slot in as Boston's opener Wednesday.
