Eovaldi (calf) could return this weekend in Tampa Bay or next week in Miami, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

He will throw a bullpen session in Philadelphia on Wednesday, so he could return Friday or Saturday at the earliest, or Boston could give him more time if necessary. Eovaldi has flashed brilliance this season, but only three of his six starts have been quality. His best start was his most recent start Aug. 20, when he struck out six and allowed one run over seven frames against the Orioles.