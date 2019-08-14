Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could start over weekend
Eovaldi is a candidate to start against the Orioles over the weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It sounds like Eovaldi could return to a starting role this weekend if he goes unused out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale against the Indians. The right-hander has looked better across four appearances in August (3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings) after initially struggling following his return from the injured list in July.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Not opening Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could open Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in relief again•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Makes first appearance after IL stint•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Back from 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Won't walk right into closer job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...