Eovaldi is a candidate to start against the Orioles over the weekend, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Eovaldi could return to a starting role this weekend if he goes unused out of the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale against the Indians. The right-hander has looked better across four appearances in August (3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB in 5.2 innings) after initially struggling following his return from the injured list in July.