Manager Alex Cora said Eovaldi will start Sunday against the Orioles if he doesn't pitch during Friday's contest, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cora made a similar statement about Eovaldi working as an opener last week, but he was needed to escape a late-inning jam the night before. The 29-year-old isn't fully stretched out as a starter since he's been working out of the bullpen, but he could apparently still be available for around 60 pitches.