Eovaldi (1-0) earned the win during Friday's 13-2 victory over the Orioles. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Eovaldi wasn't dominant by any means, but he shut down the Orioles while posting a quality start without a lot of effort. His next start is scheduled for July 29 at the Mets, where he is expected to face Jacob deGrom in a tougher matchup.