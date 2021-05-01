Eovaldi (4-2) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six frames Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Rangers.
Eovaldi didn't have too much pressure on him Friday as he took the mound in the first inning with a 4-0 lead already in place. Brock Holt drove in a run with an RBI single in the second but the Rangers only put one baserunner in scoring position after that. He lowered his season ERA to 3.63 through 34.2 innings this season. Eovaldi is slated to face Detroit at home next week.
