Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Dealing in second spring start
Eovaldi allowed one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against the Braves.
For the second straight start, Eovaldi was pinpoint with his command. He's allowed three hits and no walks while striking out eight over his two spring starts (five innings). It's an encouraging sign out of the right-hander, from whom the Red Sox are expecting a bounce back year. An elbow injury limited him to 67.2 innings in 2019. They envision Eovaldi taking the ball every fifth day. Other than 2014 with the Marlins, when Eovaldi threw 199.2 innings, he hasn't sniffed the 200-inning mark, so expectations are high.
