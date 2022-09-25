The Red Sox coaching staff will meet Monday to decide the next step for Eovaldi (shoulder), Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox were expected to decide next steps over the weekend, but Boston manager Alex Cora wants to take an extra day. Eovaldi hurled three innings Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester, during which the right-hander was mechanically off and gave up three hits, two walks and three runs. Boston manager Alex Cora said the pitcher was fine health-wise.