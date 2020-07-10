Eovaldi allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four over four innings in an intrasquad game Thursday,

In continuation of a dominant spring training, when Eovaldi pitched 12 scoreless Grapefruit League innings, the right-hander mastered Boston's hitters during Thursday's session and then followed up with a fifth inning in the bullpen. He used all of his pitches Thursday, including a revamped slider, a pitch he focused on during the shutdown. Eovaldi will be an important player for the Red Sox in what will be a thin starting rotation. With Eduardo Rodriguez (illness) not yet in camp and uncertain to report, Eovaldi is expected to be the Opening Day starter.