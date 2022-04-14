Eovaldi (1-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

Eovaldi surrendered a pair of solo home runs -- one in the opening inning and the other in the fifth -- but otherwise limited the Detroit offense. The Tigers did make him work, however, as they fouled off 32 of Eovaldi's offerings and ran his pitch count to 101 across five frames of work. Eovaldi has worked five innings in each of his first two starts and has posted a 13:2 K:BB in that span, though he's also surrendered four long balls.