Eovaldi (6-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks over five innings with four strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

In his las start of the season and second since returning from the injured list, Eovaldi tossed five scoreless innings on just 64 pitches. The effort was technically a complete game as the game was called short after five innings due to rain. Eovaldi likely would have gone deeper in the game as he worked up to 72 pitches in his prior start. He finishes the season with a 3.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 109.1 innings with 103 strikeouts.