Eovaldi (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five across five innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins. He earned the win.

Eovaldi had allowed just one run in each of his first two starts of the season, and while he was unable to keep that streak going, he still limited the damage to just two runs and five baserunners before departing the contest. Eovaldi now owns a 2.08 ERA across his first 17 innings and will look to keep this strong run going in his next scheduled start at home against the White Sox on April 19.