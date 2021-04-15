Eovaldi (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out five across five innings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins. He earned the win.
Eovaldi had allowed just one run in each of his first two starts of the season, and while he was unable to keep that streak going, he still limited the damage to just two runs and five baserunners before departing the contest. Eovaldi now owns a 2.08 ERA across his first 17 innings and will look to keep this strong nun going in his next scheduled start at home against the White Sox on April 19.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Records first win of season•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Solid in Friday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Red Sox-Orioles rained out•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Starting Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Falls apart in fourth inning•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws sim game•