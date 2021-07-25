Eovaldi allowed two earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight across 7.2 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Eovaldi held the Yankees scoreless through seven innings. He ran into trouble in the eighth, allowing a leadoff double prior to a run-scoring single. When he exited the contest, he had 3-1 lead, though the bullpen blew his lead and the game by allowing three additional runs to cross the plate in the frame. Despite losing the opportunity for a win, Eovaldi was excellent and racked up 22 called strikes and 14 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches. In his last 10 starts, Eovaldi has allowed two earned runs or fewer on seven occasions -- six of which he allowed one or no earned runs. For the season, he's maintained a 3.49 ERA with 114 strikeouts across 116 innings.