Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Expected to be named closer
Eovaldi (elbow) is expected to serve as the Red Sox's closer upon his return from the 60-day injured list, Tom Caron of NESN reports.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Monday that the team was "strongly considering" using Eovaldi as the closer, but Caron took it a step further, saying Eovaldi will be named the closer and serve as a traditional closer. The hard-throwing righty has been out since undergoing surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He experienced a setback in early June in the form of biceps tendinitis, but the Red Sox are said to be optimistic about Eovaldi's chances of returning shortly after the break. The Boston bullpen has blown a combined 17 saves this season.
