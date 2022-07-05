Eovaldi (back) threw live batting practice Tuesday at Fenway Park, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
According to Speier, Eovaldi's fastball topped out at 96 miles per hour and sat around the 94-to-95 range for most of the session, a sign that his lingering back injury isn't hindering him too much at this point. The Red Sox will likely reassess Eovaldi on Wednesday before decide whether he's fit to return from the 15-day injured list to make a start in this weekend's series with the Yankees or if he'll need a brief minor-league rehab assignment beforehand.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses 35 pitches Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Bullpen session coming•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Likely out longer than 15 days•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Minimum-length absence possible•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Hits injured list•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Next start pushed back•