Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Faces hitters
Eovaldi (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Assuming Eovaldi reports no renewed discomfort in his elbow coming out of the workout, he could be sent out to a minor-league affiliate later in the week to begin a rehab assignment. With the Red Sox already deciding that Eovaldi will likely fill a bullpen role -- and potentially step in as the team's closer -- once he's activated from the 60-day injured list, a lengthy stint in the minors shouldn't be on tap.
