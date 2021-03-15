Eovaldi allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three over four innings in Sunday's spring game against the Twins.

Eovaldi was largely unscathed through the first three innings, executing the game plan of pounding the zone, but it came unglued in the fourth when he allowed three runs and five hits. "He was good, pounding the strike zone," manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "Home run, [Buxton] hit the ball hard, [Miguel] Sano on the breaking ball, but besides that, obviously we don't like the hits, but it's weak contact and the more he pounds the strike zone with his stuff, he's going to be successful and we like that." Eovaldi threw 64 pitches (51 strikes) and 10 of them lit up 100 MPH on the radar gun. He'll get two more starts before the end of camp and is on schedule to start the second game of the regular season.