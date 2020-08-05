Eovaldi (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays.

Eovaldi shut the Rays down through 3.2 innings, but allowed a walk, single, and double consecutively to account for two runs in the fourth frame. He then allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base in the fifth inning -- including a triple to Austin Meadows -- accounting for the final two runs he surrendered. More positively, Eovaldi did rack up strikeouts on the strength of 12 swinging strikes on 85 total pitches. Through three starts, Eovaldi has managed a 3.94 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB across 16 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next Monday in a rematch against the Rays.