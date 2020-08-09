Eovaldi allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 across six innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Eovaldi racked up strikeouts on the strength of 19 swinging strikes on 91 total pitches. He did allow two solo home runs -- one to Bo Bichette and the other to Cavan Biggio -- to account for the majority of the damage against him. Still it was a relatively strong outing for Eovaldi, who now has an impressive 24:3 K:BB to go along with a 4.09 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 22 innings. He's currently projected to make his next start Friday at the Yankees.