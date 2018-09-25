Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fans 10, notches sixth victory
Eovaldi (6-7) allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 over five innings and picking up the win Monday against Baltimore.
Eovaldi gave up his lone run in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, but the Red Sox had already gotten out to a healthy lead. Although the 28-year-old has made 20 starts in 2018, he'll be deployed out of the bullpen when postseason play begins. Eovaldi owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 97 strikeouts over 109 frames this year.
