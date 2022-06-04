Eovaldi (3-2) earned the win during Friday's 7-2 victory over Oakland, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Eovaldi was staked to an early lead and was never in any real danger, recording only his second start of at least five innings while surrendering two runs or fewer. The 32-year-old fired 62 of 93 pitches for strikes with 16 of the swinging variety and now sports a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 11 turns. He's set to take the hill again next week against the Angels.